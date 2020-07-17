Fire crews from around Cache Valley have responded to a brush fire in Hyde Park Canyon that erupted around 3:15 this afternoon.
A helicopter has been called in to drop water on the blaze, and a temporary water tank for the helicopter to draw from has been set up and is being filled with hydrant water.
Fire crews have stared creating fire breaks. Emergency dispatch transmissions indicate three separate draws in the canyon are involved. A plume of smoke over the canyon is visible across Cache Valley.
The blaze is the first significant flareup in the Cache Valley mountains so far this summer.
The Herald Journal will update this story as more information becomes available.