A Hyrum home is believed to be a total loss after a fire early Wednesday morning.
According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office incident blotter, law enforcement, fire crews and medical units responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m.
“No injuries were reported,” deputies wrote, “however the house appears to be a total loss.”
Cache County Fire Marshal Jason Winn said the house fire was believed to have been escalated by canyon winds.
Hyrum Fire Chief Kevin Maughan said the cause of the fire was under investigation.