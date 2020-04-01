A Hyrum man stranded in the basket of a cherry picker was rescued by Hyrum city workers on Tuesday.
Hyrum Fire Chief Kevin Maughan said the man was pruning a tree when a hydraulic line broke on his bucket truck, leaving him suspended nearly 30 feet up.
“You’re stranded until somebody rescues you,” Maughan said.
Maughan said the initial call seemed more severe than it was in actuality; trench rescue and other City of Logan resources were dispatched and then ultimately sent back when it was determined that the worker was uninjured, just stuck. The stranded man was able to climb into the basket of a City of Hyrum bucket truck and was safely delivered to the ground.
Maughan said no one was injured in the incident.