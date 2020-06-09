With a spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cache County, Intermountain Healthcare has increased its testing capacity.
While the company has had drive-through testing at its InstaCare facility in Hyde Park since March, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week, a mobile testing lab is operating at the Bear River Health Department at 655 E. 1300 North in Logan.
What is Intermountain saying to people with symptoms or likely exposure to the virus but who are worried about their ability to pay for a test?
"Come and get your test," said Brandon McBride, Logan Regional Hospital administrator. "We will provide testing regardless of their ability to pay. If they have insurance, we will bill their primary insurance. If they don't, we will still provide the test … at no charge to the patient."
Intermountain hopes to be reimbursed for tests for uninsured residents through the CARES Act, a coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in March.
People seeking testing should call Intermountain's COVID-19 hotline at (844)442-5224 for screening. People with COVID-19 symptoms or likely exposure to the virus are being tested.
Uninsured people may also qualify to have their tests paid for through Utah Medicaid, subject to citizenship and Utah residency requirements. To apply there, visit medicaid.utah.gov/covid-19-uninsured-testing-coverage.