Crews responded to a wildfire, apparently started by lightning, south of Hardware Ranch on Wednesday afternoon.
A fire was initially reported near Hardware Peak Mountain Estates on Ant Flat Road around 1:45 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic, and further information on the fire quickly came in from three areas: Coldwater Ranch, Sheep Creek Cove and Braeger Ranch.
Upon arrival, firefighters estimated the blaze to be about 5 acres in size and still growing moderately, according to scanner traffic.
Although the fire appears to have been a natural lightning-start, cabins and other property to the east make suppression a priority. Brush fire crews, including helicopters from the Northern Utah Interagency Fire Center, were sent to the area.
The new fire came as crews were already fighting the Curtis Creek fire nearby, about 3 miles east of Hardware Ranch. That fire began around 8 p.m. Tuesday and had not been contained overnight but hadn't grown more than a half-acre in size.
The cause of the Curtis Creek fire is under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.