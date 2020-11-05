In light of the record-breaking 2,807 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Utah Thursday, and Wednesday’s new high of 159 for the Bear River Health District, the local health department is concerned about trends in Cache County and how they're affected by events not following precautions.
“The health department is extremely concerned about the rapid increase and spread of COVID-19 in our community,” according to a press release sent out by BRHD spokesman Josh Greer on Thursday. “Our growing number of infected individuals is placing an undue burden on our hospitals and healthcare system.”
On Wednesday, there were 159 new cases in the district — 117 of them in Cache County — and on Thursday, there were 109 in the district.
Cache County’s two-week total is up to 863 new cases. The statement from Bear River Health Department “plead(s) with event planners and venue organizers to ensure requirements from the state’s public health order are followed and not dismissed once the event begins” in order to prevent overwhelming the hospitals, thus placing both COVID and non-COVID patients at higher risk of death.
“Definitely, we had some events going on that did not meet the guidelines, even after they said they would,” Greer told The Herald Journal. “So it’s kind of frustrating, and certainly with our numbers being as high as they are, it’s just more opportunity to spread the virus faster and to more people.”
The Utah Department of Health developed an Event Management Template for orgainizers to fill out and prepare for how to enforce virus mitigation tactics such as mask-wearing, sanitation stations and physical distancing between household groups.
“Events should only be held if masks are worn, physical distancing between household groups is maintained, and the Event Management Template (provided by the state is completed and followed,” the release read. “If these items cannot be followed, the event should not take place.”
While organizers are “required” to fill out the template under the current public health order, there is no system in place in the Bear River area to enforce the requirement.
“The health department is actually not required to approve or deny, and we don't approve or deny, any of these events,” Greer told The Herald Journal. “They're required to have that template as part of the governor's transmission index requirements, as part of the public health order. But yeah, they're not required to turn it in.”
For example, the health department was not aware of the “Catastrophe” Halloween party held at Castle Manor on Friday until it had received multiple calls and inquiries, and therefore BRHD had not checked to see if the event had planned for virus-mitigation contingencies and enforcement.
At that point, Grant Koford, the environmental health director at Bear River Health Department, reached out to event organizer Dane Cooper, who assured officials the event would fit under the guidelines.
“They sent me the plan eventually, and everything in the plan was great,” Koford said. “He told me on the phone they were going to double security to ensure mask-wearing and social distancing, and I said ‘OK, that’s exactly what needs to happen.’ … What happened was nothing like in the plan.”
Koford, Greer and BRHD Executive Director Lloyd Berentzen all received videos allegedly taken at the event on Friday and complaints saying none of the guidelines were followed. Cooper denied the allegations, though he would not say how many tickets had been sold or how many people attended the event.
“Even though it was October and it was a risk for us, we spread out the whole event,” Cooper said. “The majority of the event was outside and spread out, with the health department helping us on our side.”
Koford and Greer did not agree that they were on board, and in fact had concerns all along. If the TikTok video sent to officials is accurate, the stage was still inside, and a crowd of young people packed into the wedding chapel at Castle Manor with no distancing. Due to the quality of the video, it’s difficult to determine how many of the attendees were wearing masks.
Cooper, who was traveling to his home in California, was unable to comment on the video at the time this article was written.
Due to the health department’s lack of policy or training in place for enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines, no one from BRHD was at the event to ensure the plan was followed, according to Greer.
“Our staff is pretty thin,” he said. “We're pretty tied up in disease investigation, and then realistically, we are not trained or equipped to deal with some of these kinds of enforcement issues. I mean, we can't send our staff into a big party of thousands of people that have no intention of following these guidelines and expect our one or two people to be able to do anything about it.”
Though he could not be reached for comment about the health department’s Thursday statement or whether the county may consider beginning to enforce the state’s guidelines, Cache County Executive Craig Buttars had previously told The Herald Journal the move to more local control was wise, but it would be “pretty tough” to enforce.
“I will probably consult with the health department and if they have serious concerns about maybe the venue or the number of people expected and those types of things, then I may step in or, you know, request from the health department,” he said on Oct. 14.
According to Koford, this may change.
"We’re looking into that right now, legally, but I don’t know where that’s at," he said. "It’s in the process of being reviewed to see what we can and can’t do. Right now, they’re guidelines. We try to ensure they’ve got it at least planned the way it should be, then it's the event organizers' job to carry out that plan."
In his weekly press briefing Thursday, Gov. Gary Herbert said the rise in cases is "unfortunately … not surprising."
"And if projections that we have coming out of the Department of Health are correct, we're going to see higher numbers in the upcoming days and weeks," he said. "We'll continue to see this dramatic increase unless we modify and change our behavior."