A near head-on collision in Logan Canyon resulted in a hospitalization of a victim and a DUI arrest on Wednesday afternoon.
Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Kendrick said the crash happened at mile post 463, near Stokes Nature Center. A red Dodge pickup headed southbound crossed the double yellow centerline and struck a white pickup headed up the canyon at about 3:30 p.m.
“It was pretty close to head-on,” Kendrick said. “It was corner-to-corner, but deep.”
Kendrick said the collision happened at highway speeds — an estimated 50 miles per hour. The canyon was closed for around 30 minutes for cleanup and investigation.
Kendrick said the man in the white pickup was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
John Abel, 35, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and failure to operate in a single lane after the crash.
Kendrick said there were no other passengers or injuries, and both men thwarted worse injuries by wearing seat belts.
“They would have been seriously injured or killed if they weren’t wearing seat belts,” Kendrick said.