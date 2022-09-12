A Logan High student suffered a severe brain injury on Sep. 5 after being hit by a truck on 1800 South in Logan.
On that Monday evening, 16-year-old Will Henderson left his home in Logan to go skateboarding with his dog Freya. His mother, Jodee Henderson, began to worry when it was getting late and she hadn’t heard from him.
“I heard sirens, so I checked Life 360 (a family location tracking app) and noticed Will had stopped,” she said. “The sirens were going right to where he was.”
When Jodee arrived on scene, an ambulance was driving away. While talking to the police officers, she noticed a pile of Will’s clothes in the road, covered in blood.
According to Jodee, officers said Will had been thrown 80 feet after being hit by a truck. He was taken to Logan Regional Hospital, and was then life flighted to Primary Children's Hospital.
The dog, Freya, who was just over a year old, died in the accident.
“Almost positive he’s alive because of her,” Jodee said. “I don’t know how, but we all believe she traded her life for his.”
Currently Will is in a medically induced coma, suffering severe head trauma, brain bleeds, a broken leg, and possibly two broken arms.
He was diagnosed with Diffuse Axonal Injury, which is the shearing of the brain’s long connecting nerve fibers. According to Jodee, Will’s doctors are unsure of what cognitive functions he will have when he wakes up.
“Most likely, he may not be able to walk or talk,” she said.
One of Jodee’s friends, Kailee Kenner, started a GoFundMe to help raise money to help cover medical expenses. Currently, $9,692 has been raised of the $15,000 goal.
Jodee said she plans to use this money to cover the cost of necessities during Will's stay at Primary Children's Hospital. He's expected to be there at least three months.
According to Jodee, the road where Will was hit is known for speeding.
“I know of three, maybe four people who have been hit and seriously hurt on that same road,” she said. “People need to know that road is super dangerous and they need to slow down.”