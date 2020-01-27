Authorities have released the identity of a woman who died at Crystal Hot Springs last weekend, but cannot say yet whether her death was due to drowning or another medical issue.
At about 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, several agencies responded to a call reporting a possible drowning at the popular natural hot springs in Honeyville. When first responders arrived, they found that 51-year-old Christina Bailey, of Logan, had been taken out of the water, and other visitors at the springs who had medical knowledge were trying to resuscitate her.
Upon arrival, Tremonton EMS took over CPR efforts and Bailey was taken to Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton, where she was later pronounced dead.
According to the information available, Bailey and a friend were visiting the hot spring and were swimming in the large pool on the west end. A group of teenagers swimming in the same pool, noticing her struggling and determining she was in trouble, called for assistance.
At this point, an investigation has not confirmed whether the possible cause of death was drowning, or possibly another medical issue. Bailey’s body was sent to the Utah State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
Several agencies responded to the scene, including the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, Tremonton Fire and EMS, Honeyville First Responders and others.