A man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stealing a truck from a gas station and crashing into a townhome, damaging gas lines and displacing neighboring residents.
Jessie Angel Oliva, 23, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft, third-degree failure to stop at the command of law enforcement and three additional misdemeanors.
On Saturday, according to a statement from Logan City Assistant Chief of Police Jeff Simmons, a vehicle was reported stolen from a gas station near 1400 North and Main Street in Logan.
A probable cause statement from a responding officer states the owner of the red Dodge pickup left the truck running while he entered the store to make a purchase. While paying for his items, police wrote, the owner saw his vehicle backing out of a parking stall, and he proceeded to chase after his stolen vehicle.
Shortly thereafter, while police were interviewing the owner of the vehicle at a nearby location, Oliva allegedly drove the stolen truck past the victim and responding officers.
“The vehicle accelerated away from the area and officers initiated a pursuit,” Simmons wrote. “A short time later, the vehicle was located, having crashed into a townhome near the intersection of 1140 North 400 West in Logan. The driver of the vehicle was observed running away from the scene as officers arrived and was not immediately located.”
According to Simmons, gas and electrical lines connected to the townhome were damaged. Though the natural gas leak was contained and crews responded to restore power to the nearby buildings, neighboring residents were displaced for the night.
“Officers set up a perimeter of the area and initiated a reverse 911 call to residents in the immediate vicinity of the crash,” Simmons wrote. “Residents were asked to shelter in place and were provided a description of the suspect.”
Later on, a citizen notified police of a man matching Oliva’s description entering a home east of the crash. A perimeter was set up around the home, and Oliva was taken into custody and transported to the police station for an interview with officers, according to police.
Police wrote Oliva made a seemingly incriminating comment regarding jail sentences for automobile theft, and security footage from the gas station depicted a male matching Oliva’s description. After being Mirandized, Oliva requested an attorney and declined to speak with officers.
The statements from police do not state expressly whether the owner of the vehicle was familiar with Oliva.
Oliva was booked into the Cache County Jail and is currently being held on $10,470 bail.
Court records show Oliva has no criminal history in the State of Utah and formal charges against him have not been filed.