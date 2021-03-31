Support Local Journalism

Logan City Police say a construction worker was seriously injured after plummeting five stories at a construction site on Wednesday.

Capt. Curtis Hooley told The Herald Journal said a couple of workers were installing trusses on the top floor of a building on 800 E near USU. Hooley said at some point the man’s ladder became unstable and he fell through a window.

“I don’t know if the ladder collapsed or he fell off the ladder,” Hooley said, “but he unfortunately fell through the open window — there wasn’t glass in it, I don’t think.”

Hooley said the sustained injuries were life threatening or at the very least “extremely serious.”

Hooley said the man was transported to a local hospital, and may have been transported to a Wasatch Front hospital, but had no recent updates to his condition.

