Enough Hyde Park residents heeded last week's emergency request to reduce lawn watering that the city's tanks have had a chance to refill, according to the mayor, but vigilance is still needed in this extreme drought year.
Last week, Mayor Charles Wheeler sent out an email and text stating that if residents kept using culinary water at the rate they were, the city's tanks could be depleted by the weekend. Thanks to the efforts of the city and many residents, Wheeler said in an interview this Thursday, that Hyde Park stopped using more water than its spring in Birch Creek could supply in a 24-hour period, allowing its series of three water tanks to refill overnight like they need to.
Because some residents don't have text messaging numbers or emails listed with the city, or list an email they may not check regularly, Wheeler said not everyone got his emergency request to halve lawn-watering. Others got the message but didn't take action, and Wheeler said he heard various excuses for that. Nonetheless, the request seems to have done the trick.
"Those (residents) that did respond managed to cut the flow enough that then there was more water coming into the tanks than there was going out," Wheeler said, "and within 24 hours, our tanks were back to acceptable levels, which meant that they were full or near-full."
Wheeler said that the city would never allow its tanks to run dry — he wrote in his email that the tanks could run dry by last weekend at last week's usage rates to illustrate the severity of the deficit, based on projections from the city's SCADA system monitoring water usage.
"We haven't even come close to that scenario," Wheeler said. "We would not allow it to happen."
The city can identify which of its water customers are consuming the most, and before Hyde Park ever got to a point where indoor water use or firefighting ability would be affected, the city has last-resort options it could use.
"We would just go to individuals that were watering and we would turn their water off if they refused to quit watering," Wheeler said. "And this is outside water. And we would probably, in a worst, worst-case scenario, we would just tell our citizens that all outside watering is prohibited."
Although again, Wheeler said, those are extreme hypotheticals the city hasn't come close to.
The city is taking other steps to reduce water usage, Wheeler said, which will be increasingly important as the summer progresses and flow from the spring Hyde Park depends on will likely keep diminishing, barring a lot of unexpected rainfall.
After Wheeler's emergency request last week, city officials identified about 20 of its commercial and nonresidential customers, including churches, using the most water and has sent letters requesting they reduce outdoor watering. They've also sent letters to the 200 highest-consuming residences explaining the situation and asking for cooperation.
Before any of its other measures, the city had already started cutting irrigation at its properties, including parks.
This story will be updated.