A missing hiker who was found deceased in Logan Canyon on Wednesday has been identified by law enforcement.
William Bud Mortensen, 77, was found around 3:30 p.m. near Right Hand Fork, according to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff's Office.
“He was an avid hiker, and it was not unusual for him to spend his Sunday mornings on a 3 to 5 mile hike,” the press release states. “His family was able to provide an area that he usually hiked in and his car was located parked up Right Hand Fork.”
Search and Rescue, with Mortensen’s family members and friends alongside, began searching for the Mortensen Tuesday after receiving a report that he was missing. Searchers scoured the heavily wooded area with horses, ATVs, motorcycles and on foot. A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter also responded to provide additional aid.
“The Cache County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the many volunteers, both from Search and Rescue as well as from family and friends, who put in a strong effort to find and then recover Mr. Mortensen,” the press release states.