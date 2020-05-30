Four juveniles and one adult were successfully rescued after careening into the Logan River on Saturday.
Sgt. Cade Brenchley with the Utah Highway Patrol said the adult driver of a Toyota minivan went off the road and into the river nearly 100 yards North of Logan Cave. The van entered the river with its windshield upstream, Brenchley said, and was swept roughly 50 yards downstream before eventually stopping.
“That river was raging,” Brenchley said. “I haven’t seen it like that in a long time.”
Brenchley said a combination of troopers, search-and-rescue personnel, Forest Service and concerned citizens assisted in the rescue. Luckily, with the vehicle’s windshield holding off the spate of water, Brenchley said first responders had time to perform a safe rescue — slow and steady with no haste.
Ropes were attached to rescuers and victims, who were ultimately lifted to shore by a fire truck ladder. Four to five people manned a single rope attached to a pulley system, Brenchely said, largely as a precaution against the potential drag of the river.
The canyon was closed for an estimated four and a half hours during the rescue. Brenchley said a 12-year-old suffered a laceration and there was potential hypothermia for those in the vehicle due to cold river temperatures.
“It’s got to be in the 40s — it’s fresh melt,” Brenchley said.
According to Brenchley, the accident was the result of distracted driving.
“I’m just grateful everyone got out,” Brenchley said.