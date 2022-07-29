Logan Canyon crash

A 24-year-old Colorado man died in a motorcycle accident in Logan Canyon on Thursday. 

 Photo contributed by Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden

A Colorado man died on Thursday after sustaining fatal injuries from a motorcycle crash in Logan Canyon.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. near milepost 473. Sgt. Cameron Roden, the public information officer for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the 24-year-old motorcyclist was headed eastbound toward Bear Lake when he laid the bike down and hit the nearby cable barrier.

