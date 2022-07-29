A Colorado man died on Thursday after sustaining fatal injuries from a motorcycle crash in Logan Canyon.
The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. near milepost 473. Sgt. Cameron Roden, the public information officer for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the 24-year-old motorcyclist was headed eastbound toward Bear Lake when he laid the bike down and hit the nearby cable barrier.
The driver died at the scene, Roden said.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Roden, and troopers did not see any immediate signs of impairment.
Speed, however, is believed to be a contributing factor in Thursday’s “really sad” accident, Roden said.
“We’ve had a lot of motorcycle fatalities this year,” Roden said.
According to Roden, Utah in 2022 has seen 28 motorcycle fatalities so far — 25 drivers and three passengers.
Data from the Utah Highway Safety Office shows the Beehive State saw 12 fatally injured motorcycle drivers and 41 motorcycle-related fatalities overall in 2021.
Several crashes have occurred at milepost 473 over the years. A barrier was installed in 2012 after multiple vehicles plunged into the Logan River.
Roden encouraged motorcyclists to watch their speed, get proper training and wear appropriate protective equipment. In general, Roden said, mitigating motorcycle accidents requires “joint effort” from all motorists.