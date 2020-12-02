Firefighters made quick work of a haystack fire in Smithfield on Wednesday afternoon.
Fire crews were called to 4609 W. 7000 North near Newton around 2 p.m. to a possible structure fire, according to scanner traffic.
“We didn’t know what we had,” said Smithfield Fire Chief Jay Downs. “Everything could have been bigger than it was, but it didn’t turn out to be very big at all.”
Downs estimated 16 one-ton bails of hay were burned in the fire; firefighters wrapped their efforts in roughly two and a half hours after their arrival.
According to Downs, no buildings were affected by the flames and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, Downs said. Though spontaneous combustion of excessively wet hay bales is the root of some hay fires, Downs said it’s too late in the season for such a cause, and the incident lacked a telltale odor of a spontaneous combustion fire.
“It wasn’t that,” Downs said. “It didn’t have the smell for that.”