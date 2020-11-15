Cache County has one more death attributed to COVID-19, according to health officials.
The individual was a woman older than 85 who was a resident of a long-term care facility, the Utah Department of Health states. Sunday's reports bring the total of COVID-19 deaths among people listing permanent addresses within Cache County to 13, according to numbers released by the Bear River Health Department. Ten deaths have been reported for Box Elder County, bringing the three-county health district's total to 23.
BRHD reported 114 new cases on Sunday, and the average of daily new cases over the past seven days was 180 as of Sunday. There are an estimated 2,662 active cases within the district: 1,893 in Cache, 760 in Box Elder, and nine in Rich County. Currently 10 people are hospitalized in Cache County with the virus, and eight are hospitalized in Box Elder.
Statewide, UDOH reported 2,667 new cases on Sunday and 484 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Over the past seven days, an average of 2,985 people tested positive daily, or 24% of all lab tests performed over that period.