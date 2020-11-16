The recent spike in COVID-19 infections continues in the Bear River Health District as the 7-day rolling average of new daily cases neared 200 on Monday.
BRHD reported 178 new cases Monday, bringing the rolling average up to 192 new cases a day for Monday and the six days prior. There are an estimated 2,797 active cases in the three-county district, about 72% of them in Cache, about 28% in Box Elder, and less than 1% in Rich.
Box Elder reported one more death among residents listing permanent addresses in the county. According to the Utah Department of Health, the resident was a man between 65 and 84 years old and was hospitalized at the time of his death.
Statewide, there were 1,971 new cases Monday, bringing the 7-day rolling average to 2,949. About 25% of lab tests for COVID-19 came back positive during that same time period in Utah.