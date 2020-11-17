The Bear River Health Department unveiled a new COVID-19 reporting dashboard on Tuesday with the aim of providing more nuanced data to the public.
Previously, the department released a new report every afternoon around 3:30 p.m., though the time varied. The new dashboard states numbers will be updated each day at 10 a.m. with data collected over the past 24 hours. Because of that shift in when each day's numbers are reported, the BRHD website showed 67 new cases Tuesday, but those cases were counted between Monday's report after at 3:35 p.m. and Tuesday's report at 10 a.m., according to department spokesperson Josh Greer.
The three-county district is reporting a rolling 7-day average of 183 new daily cases.
The new dashboard reports much more granular data, including data on how many tests have been performed and what percentage of those come back positive, or percent positivity. Of the tests performed over the past seven days, about 26.2% have come back positive (or 27.1% in Cache County and 24.2% in Box Elder), compared to about 24.4% statewide.
The department also changed how it will be estimating active cases. Starting Tuesday, a person will be considered recovered if they tested positive more than 14 days ago and have not died; previously, that period had been 21 days. Consequently, BRHD reported 2,797 estimated active cases on Monday, but 2,137 on Tuesday under the new criteria.
The site also now shows per-capita data. The whole district is showing 4,196 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over the course of the pandemic. Cache County has had 4,763 cases per 100,000 residents, Box Elder has had 3,023, and Rich has had 363 per 100,000.
While Cache County has had many more cases per capita, Box Elder County has 19.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (or 11 deaths total), compared to 10.1 in Cache (or 13 deaths total).
The site is accessible at brhd.org/coronavirus.