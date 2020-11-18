The rate of new COVID-19 infections dipped slightly in the Bear River Health District on Wednesday.
In the district, 175 new positives for the virus were reported Wednesday, bringing the 7-day rolling average down slightly to 180 new cases daily. Over the past 7 days, about 25% of tests performed in the district have come back positive.
There were an estimated 2,177 active cases in the district Wednesday, an increase of 40 cases from Tuesday. Cache reported the largest share of active cases, with 1,566. Box Elder had 600, and Rich had 11. In active cases per 100,000 residents in each county, Cache still led with 1,211, Box Elder had 1,051, and Rich had 443.
This report will be updated.