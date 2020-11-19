The Bear River Health Department reported 259 new cases Thursday, bringing the 7-day rolling average up to about 191 new cases a day.
The rolling average has fluctuated in the neighborhood just below 200 for a few days, but time will tell whether that means a reversal in rising rates or whether the wave, which started in September and spiked in November, will continue rising. A slowing rate in new cases would be welcome news as high ICU occupancy continues to strain Utah health care workers.
There were an estimated 2,338 active cases in the district as of Thursday, 74% of them in Cache County.
Cache County reported one more death Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths attributable to COVID-19 among people listing permanent addresses in the area to 14 in Cache and 11 in Box Elder County. The less-populated Rich County, which has only reported 37 total cases and tested about 300 people, is still reporting zero deaths.
