The rate at which the Bear River Health District is reporting new cases of COVID-19 continued to rise Friday, averaging 215 new daily cases over the past seven days.
While COVID-19 tests are finding more infections, thankfully there's been a swell in the number of tests performed in Cache County, which should give the community a better idea of where the virus is spreading and who should quarantine to avoid passing it on. About 1,400 new tests were reported on Friday, about 1,900 on Thursday, and about 1,000 on Wednesday in the district. The district averaged more than 900 new tests performed a day over the past seven days, up from less than 500 for the seven-day period before that.
Even though more people with COVID-19 are being detected with the tests overall, one good sign is that likely due to increased testing, the percentage of tests performed that detect the virus is falling. BRHD's percent positivity over the past seven days was 19.6 as of Friday, down from 26.2 for the seven-day period ending Tuesday.