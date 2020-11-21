The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continued in Northern Utah as the Bear River Health Department reported an average of 205 new cases a day for Saturday and the six days preceding.
The department reported 296 new cases on Saturday for the district comprising Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. Percent positivity in the district remained about the same, with 19.8 of tests performed over the past seven days in the district coming back positive for COVID-19.
Over the course of the pandemic, 343 district residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, BRHD reported Saturday. There were an estimated 2,642 active cases in the district, 75% of which are in Cache County and all of the rest but Rich's 13 cases are in Box Elder.