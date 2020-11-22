Estimated active cases of COVID-19 were still going up in the Bear River Health District as Gov. Gary Herbert's restriction on social gatherings is set to expire.
The district, which includes Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, reported an average of 204 new cases a day for Sunday and the six previous days. About 20% of tests performed in the district over that period have come back positive.
The three counties are reporting about 2,700 estimated active cases in the district, meaning people who tested positive within the last two weeks and have not died. About 76% of those active cases are from Cache County, and of the remainder, all but Rich's 13 cases are from Box Elder County.
Two weeks ago, Herbert announced a new state of emergency in Utah, including a restriction on all social gatherings with people outside a resident's immediate household. Herbert has said he will lift that particular restriction this week in time for Thanksgiving, though the CDC has strongly cautioned against traveling for the holiday.