The Bear River Health District reported an average of about 210 new daily cases over the seven-day period ending Tuesday.
Tuesday's figure is down from a peak of about 215 new daily cases for the seven-day period ending last Friday, though the dip may be due in part to a slowdown in testing over the weekend. Over the past seven days, 18.8% of tests performed in the district have come back positive. There are about 2,840 estimated active cases in the district.
Gov. Gary Herbert's two-week health mandates expired Monday and were replaced with a new executive order mandating mask-wearing whenever an individual is within 6 feet of a person of a different household. Limits on social gatherings were allowed to lapse, however, as Herbert questioned government's role in attempting to reduce the severity of the global pandemic.
"We think it’s a bit of a stretch to say to the people of Utah and our citizens: ‘We’re going to tell you what we can do in the walls of your home.’ That’s a challenge of government overreach," Herbert said. "It doesn’t mean the risk has been any less over the last two weeks, and we’re asking people to voluntarily comply with good protocol."
State intensive care units were 91% full Monday, with referral ICUs that handle severe cases from areas like the Bear River Health District about 94% full.
With the expiry of the two-week emergency mandates, the state will reinstate its transmission risk index. Cache and Box Elder are under the "high" transmission risk category. Rich is one of the three rural counties not currently meeting the criteria for high transmission risk.