The rate of new coronavirus cases in the Bear River Health District continued to dip Wednesday, and two more deaths were reported from Box Elder County.
Wednesday's totals bring Cache County and Box Elder to the same number of deaths attributable to COVID-19, at 14 each.
The rate of new cases in the health district dipped again Wednesday, with only 74 new positive tests reported and a 7-day rolling average of 194 cases a day, down from a peak of 215 on Friday. The share of tests that came back positive over the past seven days is down, as well, to 18.5%, from a peak of 25% last Wednesday.