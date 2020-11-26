Newly reported COVID-19 cases continued to drop Thanksgiving Day, as the rolling 7-day average hit 186 new cases daily, down from a peak of 215 last Friday.
There were 225 new cases reported on Thursday, which is higher than the 7-day average but lower than the 283 cases reported one week ago that dropped off the back end of the rolling average, meaning an overall drop in the rolling average.
Estimated active cases went up slightly on Thursday, to 2,752, but that's down from a peak of 2,840 on Tuesday.
As November's precipitous climb in new cases appeared to begin stalling out, Gov. Gary Herbert allowed two-week restrictions on social gatherings to lapse. Health officials have singled out small gatherings not attached to official organizations as a major way the pandemic is spreading, but whether Thanksgiving gatherings will precede a rise in viral transmission similar to the one that coincided with the weeks after Halloween remains to be seen.