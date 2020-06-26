Health officials reported 39 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Bear River Health District on Friday.
Box Elder County reported just seven of Friday’s cases, and the rest are in Cache County. Rich remains at three total cases. There were 31 new cases reported Thursday.
In line with the general trend, all but two of Thursday’s new cases are in Cache County. Box Elder reported both of the other cases, and Rich County remains at three total cases. Eight district residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to BRHD. Prior to Thursday, the number of hospitalizations held steady at five since June 20. All of those hospitalizations are among Cache County residents.
The new numbers bring the district to 1,516 total lab-confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. Nearly 92% of those cases have been in Cache County.
The district reported nearly 200 new recoveries, an expected jump as BRHD revises its “recovery” definition from CDC criteria to the state of Utah’s method of estimating recoveries: “individuals who tested positive 3 weeks ago and have not died are considered recovered.” The new figures mean that the estimated active case count has fallen to 959, ending a seven-day stretch where the estimated active case count surpassed 1,000.
Three days of relatively low numbers this week means the seven-day rolling average of new cases continued to fall to 30 on Friday, down from a peak of nearly 89 for June 5-11.
BRHD updated its total number of tests performed to 16,340 as of Thursday, up more than 6,000 tests from one week ago.