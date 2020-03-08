One person is dead after a crash near the mouth of Sardine Canyon on Sunday afternoon.
Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Chris Bishop said a single driver was southbound on U.S. Highway 89-91 when the driver's vehicle struck the median. According to Bishop, no other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Bishop said one southbound lane was closed shortly after the crash and was expected to remain closed for an estimated two hours. Bishop said further information about the driver and the crash will not be released.