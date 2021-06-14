Around 8:40 a.m. on Monday, local law enforcement agencies responded to a fatal car accident at the intersection of 1800 North and 1000 West in Logan.
According to a statement from Logan City Assistant Chief of Police Jeff Simmons, a green sedan at the intersection attempted a turn to head southbound on 1000 West. A northbound dump truck collided with the sedan, resulting in fatal injuries to the driver of the car.
The operator of the dump truck sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, Simmons wrote.
“Identification and notification of next of kin are pending,” Simmons wrote.