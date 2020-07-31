The Bear River Health Department has reported the death of another Cache County resident with COVID-19.
The individual was a man over 60 with underlying health issues and was a long-term care facility resident, BRHD reported Friday. He had been hospitalized prior to death.
To date, six residents of the three-county health district have died with the virus. Four of those deaths have been among Cache County residents, and two were Box Elder County residents. At least one death in each county was an individual with a permanent address in their respective counties but had contracted the virus, been treated and died out-of-state.
Seven Cache County residents and two from Box Elder are currently hospitalized with the virus, BRHD reports, but newly detected infections appear to be slowing. The average of new confirmed cases for Friday and the six days prior was less than 14 after hovering around the upper teens and low 20s for weeks.
Friday's rolling seven-day average is the lowest reported since May 29, days before results starting coming in from a clinic testing hundreds of workers at the JBS meatpacking plant in Hyrum.
Friday's numbers bring the estimated number of active cases in the district to a little over 400. Over the course of the pandemic, the virus has been confirmed in a total of 2,128 residents. About 85% of those cases have been in Cache County. Only six have been among Rich County residents.