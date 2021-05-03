The solo occupant of a Cadillac was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck broadside by a box truck on Monday morning.
Around 8 a.m., according to a press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, a Cadillac DeVille traveling westbound on 9000 North turned south on U.S. Highway 91. The car was struck broadside by a “Kenworth box style semi” headed north on the highway.
“The driver of the Deville either did not stop at the stop sign or stopped, then failed to yield turning left in front of the Semi,” authorities wrote.
The DeVille was pushed into southbound lanes of traffic, where another Cadillac was sideswiped, according to the press release. The driver of the DeVille was pronounced dead at the scene, while occupants of the other two vehicles involved did not sustain any immediately apparent injuries.
“Troopers were able to determine that the driver of the Deville was not wearing his seatbelt,” authorities wrote.