A benefit concert next weekend aims to raise funds for two local children facing serious illness.
Charlee, 3, has metachromatic leukodystrophy and recently lost the ability to walk, according to the Ordinary Boiz Foundation. Mike, 6 months old, has been diagnosed with type A botulism and has spent more than two months total in the hospital.
A fundraiser concert featuring Katie Matthews will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Renegade Sports, 1903 S. 800 West, Logan. The event will also include go-karts, minigolf, food and a raffle including a custom motorcycle built by local nonprofit Ordinary Boiz.
Tickets will be for sale for $5 at the gates. For more info or to sign up for the raffle, visit oboizfoundation.org/charlee-mika.