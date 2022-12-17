A pair of residential fires on Saturday morning damaged two buildings in Logan, authorities say.
Crews were called out to the first fire around 4 a.m. at 156 E. 100 North in Logan, according to Logan Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys. Fire fighters observed smoke and visible flames upon arrival, Humphreys said, as the fire had made its way into the building’s attic.
“It burned most of the roof,” Humphreys said.
The older home affected by the fire had been split into four separate apartments, according to Humphreys.
“Attic fires in those legacy homes are really difficult,” Humphreys said.
All four residents were accounted for, Humphreys said, and no injuries were reported. Two pets at the home, however, were missing.
The second fire occurred 111 N. 200 West and crews responded at around 8:30 a.m.
Humphreys said the home had been constructed of rock and divided into a duplex. Crews again saw smoke and visible flames, Humphreys said, and no injuries were reported.
Both fires appear to be accidental, Humphreys said, though both are still under investigation.
The Logan City Fire Department noted on social media that crews had responded to three structure fires in 36 hours. Humphreys said they had also fielded four medical calls on Saturday morning in addition to the fires. He said crews responded well despite adverse circumstances and inclement weather.
“That’s a lot of workload on our crew,” Humphreys said.
