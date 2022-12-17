logan fire

In this photo, a residential fire burns at 156 E. 100 North in Logan. No injuries were reported.

 Photo courtesy of Logan City Fire Department

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A pair of residential fires on Saturday morning damaged two buildings in Logan, authorities say.

Crews were called out to the first fire around 4 a.m. at 156 E. 100 North in Logan, according to Logan Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys. Fire fighters observed smoke and visible flames upon arrival, Humphreys said, as the fire had made its way into the building’s attic.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.