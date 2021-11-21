Pocatello driver dies in vehicle rollover near Tremonton By Jackson Wilde jwilde Author email Nov 21, 2021 Nov 21, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Pocatello man is dead after a fatal rollover near Tremonton on Saturday.According to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred around 7:10 a.m. on I-15 near milepost 379.The driver, identified as 50-year-old Scott Mann from Pocatello, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was the vehicle’s only occupant, according to the statement. The vehicle, a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer, was traveling southbound on I-15 when it left the roadway on the right side, the Utah Highway Patrol wrote. The SUV went down an embankment and rolled over.The crash is currently under investigation by troopers, who indicated impairment may have contributed to the crash. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vehicle Driver Highway Transports Crash Highway Patrol Pocatello Embankment Rollover jwilde Author email Follow jwilde Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Drive-in dreams: Logan theater artifacts could soon make way for convenience complex Cache County School District over capacity, looking for solutions Smithfield woman may still be tried for 1st-degree sex abuse despite bindover on lesser charges Designing a way of life: Cache Valley family enjoys social media success Mason Falslev signs to play basketball at USU