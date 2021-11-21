Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A Pocatello man is dead after a fatal rollover near Tremonton on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred around 7:10 a.m. on I-15 near milepost 379.

The driver, identified as 50-year-old Scott Mann from Pocatello, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was the vehicle’s only occupant, according to the statement.

The vehicle, a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer, was traveling southbound on I-15 when it left the roadway on the right side, the Utah Highway Patrol wrote. The SUV went down an embankment and rolled over.

The crash is currently under investigation by troopers, who indicated impairment may have contributed to the crash.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you