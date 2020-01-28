A Young Ward woman has been identified as the sole fatality in an automobile collision in south Logan on Monday.
Lola Thalman, 81, was named in a statement from Logan City Police Department on Tuesday. LCPD Assistant Chief of Police Jeff Simmons said though the incident is still under investigation, the cause of the accident appears to be a failure to yield.
First responders were called out a little after 1 p.m. to the crash, a T-bone collision in the area of 1000 West and 1000 South in Logan. According to Logan Police, a white car Thalman was riding in made a left turn in front of an SUV driving on 1000 South.
The elderly man driving the white car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.