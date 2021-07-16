A 24-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a SUV on U.S. 89/91 near Nibley on Thursday night.
Spencer Scott Rawles of Brigham City was piloting a motorcycle southbound on the highway near 3100 South, according to a pair of press releases from Logan City Police. The driver of a Hyundai Palisade attempted a left turn from 2000 West to head northbound on the highway when the collision occurred.
“The SUV pulled out in the southbound lanes and was struck on the driver side by the motorcycle,” police wrote.
Dispatch was notified of the accident just after 8 p.m., police wrote. Rawles sustained critical injuries and CPR was administered at the scene. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police wrote Rawles was wearing a helmet and there are no indications of impairment at this time.
The “Accident is still under investigation,” police wrote. “No further information to release at this time.”