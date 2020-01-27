accident
Emergency workers respond to an accident on Monday at the intersection of 1000 South and 1000 West in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

One person died in an automobile collision in south Logan on Monday.

First responders were called out a little after 1 p.m. to the crash, a T-bone collision in the area of 1000 West and 1000 South in Logan. According to Logan Police, a white car made a left turn in front of an SUV driving on 1000 South.

An elderly woman passenger of the white car died as a result of the collision, and the elderly man driving the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not released names, pending notification of families.

