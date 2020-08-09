The public was asked to vacate First Dam Sunday afternoon so firefighting helicopters could dip water from the reservoir used to fight a wildfire in Card Canyon.
The clearing operation was begun around 3:45 Sunday afternoon, and First Dam was kept vacant at least two hours. Traffic was not blocked on U.S. 89 going past First Dam.
U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Kathy Jo Pollock said by 5:30 p.m. the Card Canyon fire had spread though about four acres of juniper forest, but progress to contain it was reported going well. She said both a large and a small helicopter were in use, along with three firefighting vehicles.
The blaze was not far from the Card Canyon summer homes, raising some concern, but no homes were directly affected, Pollock said. She added that the summer homes in the Chokecherry area were not in range of the fire.
According to emergency radio scanner traffic, a fire investigator was summoned to the scene, but Pollock said a cause is not yet known.