Mitt Romney's office just announced the senator, R-Utah, will visit Logan for a town hall meeting on Thursday.
The event is set for 6-7 p.m. in the David B. Haight Alumni Center on the Utah State University campus.
The town hall will end just as a previously announced town hall meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Historic Cache County Courthouse. Cache's state legislators plan to discuss developments with last year's Medicaid and medical marijuana ballot initiatives.
Rep. Val Potter, R-Logan, said he found out about Romney’s town hall on Tuesday. He will be meeting with the senator earlier in the day on Thursday.
“I don’t know if they didn’t see our town hall or not,” Potter said. “I hope that he cuts his town hall short to send people down to our important town hall about two very important issues in the state.”
According to Romney’s office, the senator will be hearing from constituents about local issues and whatever is on their minds on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Romney spoke at the Sutherland Institute, a conservative think tank in Salt Lake City. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Romney criticized what he called the “socialist agenda” of Democratic presidential candidates but also criticized the character of President Donald Trump.