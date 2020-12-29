For anyone who witnessed it, a scene in Logan traffic on Tuesday must have seemed like something out of a nightmare.
A driverless, runaway vehicle traveled more than a block in the wrong lane on South Main Street, then mowed down a road sign before ramming into a house.
The unusual sequence of events began shortly after a three-car crash at 700 South and Main around 1:30 p.m. As witnesses described it to police, one of the vehicles in the crash was a Chevrolet Suburban that started moving on its own after the female driver exited the vehicle following the crash.
“We don’t know exactly what happened, whether she had put it in park or the gas pedal was jammed — that’s still under investigation — but witnesses said the driver got out of the car and that thing took off,” Assistant Logan Police Chief Jeff Simmons said. “It traveled northbound, crossed the center median and took out a state sign. It didn’t hit anyone, thankfully, but did strike a house just north of 600 South.”
Along the way, the large SUV took a short detour onto the property of the newly constructed Adams Wealth Advisors building and, according to witnesses, went airborne over one of the dirt mounds on the property.
Police aren't sure how fast the car was going, but evidence suggests considerable speed.
“Based on the tread marks in the dirt, how it took out the state sign and how hard it impacted the house, officers on the scene said it must have been going at a good clip,” Simmons said.
Simmons didn’t know how heavy southbound traffic was at the time or how many cars had to evade the runaway Suburban, but he confirmed it did not strike any vehicles on its rogue path.
The damaged house, located at 547 S. Main, had occupants at the time, but nobody inside was injured. Police scanner traffic indicated an inspector was sent to access the damage. No estimate has been made public.
Simmons said the initial accident at 700 South caused only minor injuries to some of the people involved, all of whom were treated at the scene. No police officers were present for the runaway-vehicle drama.
“We were there to clean up the aftermath, but we were not witnesses to the actual incident,” he said.