Firefighters have nearly extinguished a fire Sardine Canyon that displaced locals over the weekend, officials say.
According to Utah Fire Info, the fire was 80% contained by Sunday evening and burned 56 acres.
Karl Hunt, the public information officer with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands, said the fire was expected to soon be 90% to 95% contained.
“The fire wasn’t really angry this weekend,” Hunts said, explaining “angry” fires burn hot and are more difficult to manage. “It could have been a lot worse than it was.”
The fire started on Saturday afternoon alongside U.S. Highway 89/91. Fire crews from Wellsville, Paradise and Cache County responded to the fire, Hunt said, and resources from the U.S. Forest Service and the state were utilized.
Hunt said four brush trucks, four fire engines and a helicopter had been used to combat the fire.
At one point on Saturday, Hunt said 15 structures were imperiled by the fire and 10 homes were evacuated. The evacuation order was lifted later Saturday night around 9:30 p.m., Hunt said.
No damage to structures or infrastructure had been reported, according to Hunt, and the specifics of how the fire started are still unknown.
But, Hunt said the fire was human caused — the result of a roadside ignition.
Hunt encouraged the public to stay up to date with vehicle maintenance. Roadside ignitions can be caused be several things, Hunt said, but “any little spark” from a vehicle can start a fire under the current conditions.
“Be careful,” Hunt said. “Make sure your vehicle is maintained.”