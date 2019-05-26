Police say they have little new information that they are ready to release to the public in the search for a missing Logan girl, but they are seeking information about her uncle’s activities on Friday before he arrived at his sister’s home where the child was last seen.
Alexander Whipple, 21, is a suspect in the disappearance of his niece, 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley. He was was taken into custody Saturday afternoon but he has refused to cooperate in the investigation, police said.
Whipple apparently arrived at his sister’s home on Friday and was going to stay the night at her residence. She told police that he and her daughter were gone when she awakened the following morning.
Anyone with information about Whipple or the child is asked to call 435-753-7555.
In the meantime, Logan Police Capt. Tyson Budge said law enforcement officers from every agency in the valley are assisting in the search, with continued support from the FBI, Adult Probation and Parole and numerous volunteers from many organizations.
A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter has flown over numerous areas, and the search has expanded from a west Logan neighborhood to other rural areas between Logan and Mt. Sterling, where Whipple was located.