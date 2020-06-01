A semi-trailer rig has plunged into the Logan River after a reported head-on collision in Logan Canyon on Monday afternoon, near where a dramatic rescue was carried out on Saturday.
Police, ambulances and fire crews are responding to the scene now, just east of Logan Cave.
The engine of the semi is reportedly still running and extrication equipment has been requested. One report indicated the semi driver and his passenger are OK but are standing on top of the the truck awaiting rescue. The driver of the car appears to be the one in need of extrication.
