A woman from Beaver Dam who died last Wednesday after her vehicle collided with a semi truck in Riverside was the sister of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper who died in the line of duty nearly four years ago.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Amy Marlene Davis was driving southbound on 4400 West in a Honda minivan at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, when she drove through the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 30 and ran into the trailer of a semi heading east on the highway. Davis died upon impact.
The driver of the semi, a 47-year-old man from Cache Valley, was not injured.
UHP did not cite a specific cause for the accident, and said an investigation was ongoing.
Graveside services were held Monday at the Beaver Dam Cemetery for Davis, who was the sister of Eric Ellsworth, a UHP trooper who died in November 2016.
Ellsworth was keeping watch over a downed power line along SR 13 in Garland on Nov. 18, 2016 when he got out of his patrol vehicle to warn an approaching truck of the downed line and was struck by another oncoming motorist. He succumbed to his injuries several days later.
Davis leaves behind a husband and two young boys, aged 5 and 3. Janica Ellsworth, who was married to Eric Ellsworth, has organized a fundraiser on GoFundMe where people can donate to the Davis family.
“Our family is once again facing tragedy,” the GoFundMe page reads. “We love and appreciate all the support from the community. Our hearts are so broken from this tragedy.”
To find the page, visit gofundme.com and search for “Amy Ellsworth Davis Memorial.”