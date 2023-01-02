Three separate vehicles wound up in the Logan River on New Year’s Eve. Authorities say slick roads in Logan Canyon and excessive speeds were likely to blame.
Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said the vehicles all entered the river around the same five-mile stretch of road up near the Logan Cave. The worst of the accidents resulted in a vehicle rolling over into the river after a “broadside skid,” Brenchley said.
The driver told officers she had hit some ice, Brenchley said, and others traveling behind her indicated she may have drove just barely into the road’s shoulder.
To his surprise, Brenchley said the occupants — a 41-year-old mother and her 17-year-old daughter — were not critically injured, though the outcome could have been much worse.
“The whole top was caved in,” Brenchley said.
In fact, no major injuries were reported in any of the accidents. One individual sustained a cut that required stitches, Brenchley said, while others received some bumps and scrapes.
“We got very, very lucky,” Brenchley said.
Jack Davis, the driver of one vehicle that crashed into the river Saturday, said he had been headed up the canyon for some fresh turns at the Beaver Mountain Ski Area when the accident occurred. He said he noticed the roads were a touch slick, but hadn’t yet activated the four-wheel drive on his 2001 Ford Ranger.
Davis said he encountered some black ice, overcorrected a couple of times and “bashed” the truck’s axel into a river rock.
“We should have rolled,” Davis said. “It was pretty scary.”
Davis said he was driving roughly 10 miles under the speed limit — though he was still cited by law enforcement for driving too fast for conditions — and the damage totaled his small pickup.
Davis encouraged drivers to travel safely in the canyon especially during inclement weather.
“Put your four-wheel drive on and go slow,” Davis said. “I was lucky to walk a way with my life.”
Generally speaking, Brenchley said many variables go into safe winter driving, but good driving skill and proper tires are often more crucial than a vehicle’s powertrain layout. He also said any time gained by speeding is often nil.
“They just need to be patient,” Brenchly said. “Don’t overestimate your driving abilities.”
