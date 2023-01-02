hjnstock-Your News Now

Three separate vehicles wound up in the Logan River on New Year’s Eve. Authorities say slick roads in Logan Canyon and excessive speeds were likely to blame.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said the vehicles all entered the river around the same five-mile stretch of road up near the Logan Cave. The worst of the accidents resulted in a vehicle rolling over into the river after a “broadside skid,” Brenchley said.


