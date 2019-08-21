A small human-caused fire up Birch Canyon captured the attention of people on the north end of the valley early Wednesday morning when down-slope winds were pushed into the valley, but U.S. Forest Service officials say firefighters are already on-scene and there is no need to report the fire.
According to public affairs specialist Kathy Jo Pollock, the fire was reported on Tuesday and is under investigation.
The fire is burning east of Smithfield in the Mount Naomi Wilderness of the Logan Ranger District, four miles up Birch Canyon.
The fire is actively burning in down and dead timber, needle and leaf litter and is currently 1/2 to 1 acre in size.
Weber Basin Job Corps crew and local Forest Service personnel hiked into the area on Tuesday. There are about 20 firefighters on scene who will be using Minimum Impact Suppression Tactics to burn out areas of unburned fuels to keep the fire within the 5-acre timber stand that it is in.
Smoke will be visible in Cache Valley in the Smithfield area and may be heavy at times, Pollock said.