Cache County Search and Rescue and first responders recovered the body of a man believed to have died in a snowmobile accident in Logan Canyon on Wednesday.
The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.
Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Doyle Peck said a call was made around 4:30 p.m. regarding a snowmobile accident in the Peter Sinks area of Logan Canyon. Peck said a man had been riding ahead of his 63-year-old father, realized his dad was missing and turned around to look for him.
Peck said the father’s snowmobile had rolled at least once, and he was found unresponsive, pinned between his snowmobile and a tree. According to Peck, the son conducted CPR for a period of time and then rode to where he could get phone reception to call for help.
Peck said an air ambulance was called in to swiftly reach the man, and he was promptly located but pronounced dead at the scene.
“He was unresponsive the whole time,” Peck said. “He didn’t last very long.”
Peck said Search and Rescue was out of the area by 6:30 p.m. and the accident is now in the hands of a medical examiner to determine if the accident may have been caused by a medical issue.
Peck offered his condolences to the family and said the area was frequently utilized by snowmobilers. The riders were experienced, Peck said, and there appeared to be no safety issue associated with the incident.
“This was just a tragic accident,” Peck said.