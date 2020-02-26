A quick response time helped firefighters limit damage during a kitchen fire in Young Ward on Wednesday afternoon, especially because Logan City Fire Department happened to be conducting training at the time.
There were no immediately apparent injuries at the scene, in the area of 3700 West and 2200 South, according to Cache County Fire Marshal Jason Winn.
The fire was reported around 2 p.m., the same time that LCFD had just donned their turnouts for training, but hadn’t taken equipment off the trucks yet, according to Logan Assistant Fire Chief Craig Humphreys. LCFD had been training at a structure slated for demolition at about 100 East and 200 South in Logan, but because they were ready to roll they made it to the fire scene within minutes.
“All the the trucks ready to go and … the stars aligned,” Humphreys said.
Additional units from Cache County, North Logan, Wellsville and Hyrum responded, bringing water tenders since there are no hydrants in the area, Winn said.
“If there’s a fire in the county, those tenders are rolling just as quick as those engines are,” Winn said.
The narrow county roads can be a logistical challenge when so many engines and tenders are mobilized, but Winn said the firefighters handled them well.
“Access is always a concern, trying to get in and out on the roads,” Winn said. “But these guys are well-trained, so they’re able to know where to position their trucks so that they can leave room for those tenders and whatnot to come in and get out.”