...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2
inches Bear River Valley, Bear Lake, Weber, Davis, eastern Box
Elder and Cache County. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 4
inches Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys, locally higher.
Additional snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches Utah County,
locally up to 4 inches Woodland Hills and Elk Ridge area.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Heavy snow
will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Students make their way through the snow on the USU campus Tuesday afternoon.
Winter weather returned to Cache Valley on Tuesday, causing roads to quickly become slick as snow and ice piled up in the afternoon. Flakes continued to fall at times on Wednesday.
The storm brought more than a foot of powder to some areas of the valley, according to the reports of some residents, but that didn’t stop them from going about their business. Some were seen even riding their bicycles in the powder at the University of Utah campus.
According to Jon Meyer, assistant state climatologist with the Utah Climate Center, Logan had between 7-10 inches of snow accumulation, Smithfield had 6 inches, and Wellsville had between 12-13 inches. Those totals were from Wednesday morning, he said, but a few more inches accumulated throughout the day.
“It was a whopper,” Meyer said. “It wasn’t the biggest storm we’ve had, but it’s up there in the top three or four. By the end of the year everybody should have strong arms (from shoveling). Everybody should be happy after the last couple of years begging for snow.”
Meyer said the past two or three weeks have been fairly dry, which knocked down snowpack levels to a more normal range for this time of year. Bear River was at 130% of normal, he said, whereas last month it was around 160%.
“The past couple of weeks have brought us back to normal, and so to see this kind of event keeps the foot on the throttle,” he said. “We’re certainly not done with Utah snow … and expect snowpack to continue to accumulate instead of the status quo we've been at the past couple of weeks. We’re at the tail end of this northern Utah portion of this storm, but another wave is coming through, potentially bringing Sunday snow here in northern Utah again.”
The Salt Lake Valley also saw powder pile up on Tuesday and Wednesday. By Wednesday evening, however, it was expected to filter out before another wave hits this weekend, according to information from KSL.
“By sunset we’re drying out,” said Kristen Van Dyke on the station’s weather page. “We've seen 10-24 (inches) on valley floors and 25-35 inches for our mountains. An unsettled weather pattern will persist into the weekend which means more snow ahead.”
According to the National Weather Service, a 40% chance of snow is forecast for Thursday in Cache Valley, lessening to 30% by Thursday night and Friday. Saturday is supposed to be mostly sunny with a high of 37 degrees, before returning to the possibility of more snow on Sunday.
As beneficial as the snowfall has been for the region’s drought conditions, the recent blast wasn’t good for commuters. A number of crashes and slide-offs were reported throughout the afternoon on Tuesday.
By about 4 p.m. that day, Logan Police Department responded to 11 crashes caused, at least in part, by the weather, according to Lt. Brooks Davis. Four of them were still active at the time he spoke with The Herald Journal.
“They’re all over the place,” Davis said Tuesday afternoon, noting that thankfully no serious injuries were reported.
Traffic was backed up in Sardine Canyon, according to the pictures of live camera feeds by the Utah Department of Transportation. UDOT reported multiple crashes and slide-offs in the canyon.
Southbound lanes in the canyon were closed for a period, according to Logan's 911 Dispatch Center, due to a "spun out" semi-truck.
Sgt. Cameron Roden, public information officer with the Utah Highway Patrol, said there were about seven to 10 crashes reported between Box Elder and Cach County in Sardine Canyon. He said some of them included injuries, though nothing serious from what he could tell from the reports.
Roden offered a reminder to travelers when bad weather sets in: Stay home if you can, but if not, “slow down,” he said. “Speed is the biggest issue we see in crashes, especially as the roads get slick. Wear your seat belt, slow down, and give yourself that safe following distance.”
