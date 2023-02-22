snow

Students make their way through the snow on the USU campus Tuesday afternoon.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Winter weather returned to Cache Valley on Tuesday, causing roads to quickly become slick as snow and ice piled up in the afternoon. Flakes continued to fall at times on Wednesday.

The storm brought more than a foot of powder to some areas of the valley, according to the reports of some residents, but that didn’t stop them from going about their business. Some were seen even riding their bicycles in the powder at the University of Utah campus.


